Awami League to hold 'peace rally' in Dhaka today 

The Awami League has once again organised a 'peace rally' in Dhaka. This rally is scheduled to take place in front of the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue today, Friday, at 3:00 pm.
The Dhaka City South Awami League has scheduled this rally.
On Thursday night, the party issued a press release to the media, informing about the rally.
The Awami League has consistently introduced counter programmes since the opposition party BNP's initiation of simultaneous movements. The ruling party had organised such peace rallies as such counter programme.
Nonetheless, Awami League refrained from responding with a counter programme to the opposition party's initiatives for quite some time.
In the present scenario, BNP and various anti-government agitating factions are set to convene a 'black flag' mass rally in Dhaka.
Correspondingly, Awami League has also scheduled a peace rally in Dhaka for today. However, the ruling party clarifies that their rally is not intended as a counterprogram.
Awami League leaders assert that this rally is designed to protest against endeavours aimed at fostering 'terror and anarchy'.