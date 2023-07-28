Dhaka University: Students threatened eviction from hall if absent from ‘peace rally’

Chhatra League leaders at Dhaka University’s student halls are forcing students to attend the peace rally organised by the Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League in the capital today (Friday), alleged students.

Students who reside at the halls said that the Chhatra League leaders have threatened that if they don’t show up at the rally, they would no longer be allowed to live in the halls.

Chhatra League leaders of the university’s hall units have sent out this ‘order’ in the official Facebook Messenger groups of the student halls. The leaders began sending this order on Thursday night. Few screenshots of those messages have been circulating on Facebook since last night.