Police searching phones of passengers in Savar for suspicious info

Police have set up multiple checkpoints along the Dhaka-Aricha Highway. They are actively stopping vehicles such as buses, cars, and motorcycles bound for Dhaka, and conducting thorough searches of both passengers and their mobile phones to find suspicious information. Some are being held back while others are being allowed to head into Dhaka.

Dhaka district’s additional Police Super (Crime and Ops and Traffic North division) Abdullahil Kafi told Prothom Alo, two parties are holding programmes in Dhaka on Friday. Police have heightened the checking to prevent any untoward incidents. They are stopping vehicles and questioning individuals who appear suspicious. If the responses provided by the individuals are deemed satisfactory, they are permitted to proceed.

As of now, there have been no arrests made, he added.