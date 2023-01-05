Awami League’s Mahmud Hasan wins Gaibandha-5 by-polls

The other candidates of the by-election were Bikalpa Dhara candidate Jahangir Alam and independent candidate Syed Mahbubur Rahman.

Voting started at 8:00am and continued until 4:30pm. No untoward incident was reported.

The election was monitored from Dhaka through 1,242 CCTV cameras while it ended with only a 35 per cent turnout.

The constituency consists of Saghata and Phulchhari upazilas.