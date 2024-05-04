BNP expels 61 more leaders for contesting upazila polls

BNP has expelled 61 leaders of the party for participating in the second phase of upazila polls.

BNP sent a press release on Saturday mentioning names of the expelled leaders.

The release sent by BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the leaders were expelled from all posts including primary membership of the party for taking part in the polls violating the party decision.

Of the expelled, 26 are competing in chairman posts, 35 in vice chairman post and 16 in female vice chairman post.