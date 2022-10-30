50 AL-JaPa men join BNP out of frustration and anger

Speaking regarding this, upazila Jatiya Party’s organising secretary Md Iqbal Kabir told Prothom Alo, “Jatiya Party do not have any leadership of their own. People consider them as a ruling party's consociates. Besides, my family supports the BNP. Inspired by the ideals of Ziaur Rahman, I have joined the BNP to establish people’s right to vote.”

Bolaishimul union Swechchhasebak League general secretary Md Jasim Uddin, who also joined BNP, said, “An activist like me has sacrificed a lot for Awami League and we received no recognition from the party for long. There is no value for grassroots leaders and activists in the party.”

“Besides, false case has been filed against me and my family on allegation of obstructing the construction of house on Bolaishimul playground under Ashrayan project. All these has made me angry so I have joined BNP,” he added.