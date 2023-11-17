BNP to remain active against ‘one-sided’ election schedule

On one side the ruling Awami League has begun its elation campaign. And on the other side the police are backing the ruling party in suppressing the opposition. As a result, whenever the opposition takes to the streets, there is a three-way conflict.

A top leader of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, on condition of anonymity, has compared this to a war-like situation. Speaking to Prothom Alo about the police’s role during the blockade , he said, “The police are raiding homes of the ruling party people at night and standing on the streets with firearms in the daytime. It is like a war-time situation.”

Certain political analysts who are keeping an eye on the movement of the opposition say that the joint movement of the political parties hasn’t quite taken off as yet. The like-minded parties haven’t been able to generate much strength in the field in the demand for the government’s resignation. Jamaat-e-Islami has declared a similar programme and is in the fray albeit separately, but nothing tangible has emerged. There is no visible coordination between the two parties.

When asked about the matter, a Jamaat-e-Islami central executive council leader told Prothom Alo, on condition of anonymity, that Jamaat is not alone in this movement. BNP will be the main beneficiary of the movement. Jamaat is in a supporting role. So why will it take on the main role?