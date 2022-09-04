Joy joining politics is up to him and the people: PM to ANI

Sajeeb Wazed is the elder of Hasina's two children. She also has a younger daughter Saima Wazed. Responding to a question, Hasina said that dynasty politics was not an issue in Bangladesh.

During the interaction, she also recalled the role of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in shaping the foreign policy of her nation.

“Our foreign policy is very clear. Friendship to all, malice to none, which my father, father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he uttered this in his address in UN. And we follow his ideology. And my point is that we should focus on our people. How to give them a better life? How to improve their lives? And I am always saying that we have only one enemy. That is poverty. So let us work together,” she said.