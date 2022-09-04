PM's visit to India: Move on to sign five MoUs

At the minister-level meeting of the Joint River Commission (JRC) between Bangladesh and India on 25 August, a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on withdrawal of water from the upstream of the Kushiyara river flowing from India to Sylhet of Bangladesh was finalised. Besides, four more MoUs have been finalised for signing.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, an official of Bangladesh said a preparation is going on to sign MoUs relating to withdrawal of water from the upstream of the Kushiyara river, cooperation between national defence college of two countries, cooperation between judiciary authorities, modernisation of rail and capacity building and cooperation between information and communication sector.

Moreover, a cooperation between blue economy and two MOUs signed earlier between two broadcasting authorities will be renewed.

On condition of anonymity, a diplomat said during the prime minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India, a MoU is likely to be signed with Indian multinational company GMR to import hydropower from Nepal. Besides, the prime ministers of two countries through video conference may inaugurate the bridge built on Rupsha river in Khulna.