Over 650 leaders, activists resign from Jatiya Party
A total of 668 leaders and activists have stepped down from the Jatiya Party (JaPa), bringing allegations of arbitrary behaviour against the party leadership.
At a press briefing at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday, they signed their resignation letters and declared to form a new party, excluding the current leadership.
JaPa presidium member and Dhaka North unit convener Shafiqul Islam led the resignation. However, he has been recently removed from the party, as per the leadership's decision.
The resigning leaders and activists have posts in different ward and thana committees under the Dhaka North unit.
At the press briefing, Shafiqul Islam alleged that JaPa Chairman GM Quader considers the party as a grocery shop, where he comes in the morning and returns in the evening.
He maintains a forum and trap. Some designated individuals carry out business throughout the day and handover the account to him in the evening before his return to residence. He did not hold a single rally across the country.
Shafiqul also said, “The party belongs to Ershad, and we remain with his ideology. We will move forward with the ideology. If you come up with any hindrances, you will not succeed. You do not have the capacity to maintain the party. We will not do politics under his leadership.”
Jahangir Alam Pathan, vice chairman of the party’s central committee, read out a statement in the press conference in presence of other leaders and activists.
Earlier, a group of defeated JaPa candidates in Dhaka staged demonstrations on the premises of the party headquarters, following their election debacle. They demanded that the party leadership step down from their positions. Taking a cue from the incident, the party removed some leaders and activists.
In the 12th national election, JaPa managed to win in only 11 constituencies, though it had negotiated with ruling Awami League for 26 seats and fielded candidates in 265 seats in total.