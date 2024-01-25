Over 650 leaders, activists resign from Jatiya Party

The resigning leaders and activists have posts in different ward and thana committees under the Dhaka North unit.

At the press briefing, Shafiqul Islam alleged that JaPa Chairman GM Quader considers the party as a grocery shop, where he comes in the morning and returns in the evening.

He maintains a forum and trap. Some designated individuals carry out business throughout the day and handover the account to him in the evening before his return to residence. He did not hold a single rally across the country.

Shafiqul also said, “The party belongs to Ershad, and we remain with his ideology. We will move forward with the ideology. If you come up with any hindrances, you will not succeed. You do not have the capacity to maintain the party. We will not do politics under his leadership.”