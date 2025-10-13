CUCSU election: Mehedi sparks discussion campaigning dressed as a ghost

Mehedi further said, “I post on different Facebook groups of the university that if anyone needs, I can act to distribute their leaflets. In that context, I went to the station dressed as a ghost. I thought that doing something like this would attract students, and that’s exactly what happened. More students came forward to take my leaflets than usual. Everyone is responding, and it feels good. This is nothing new for me, but around an election, it feels different. Today, I will perform the same kind of character role again.”