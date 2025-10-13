CUCSU election: Mehedi sparks discussion campaigning dressed as a ghost
People at the Chittagong University railway station witnessed an innovative campaign supporting a candidate of Chittagong University Central Student’s Union (CUCSU) election Sunday night.
Dramatics department’s third year student Mehedi Nur campaigned for a candidate disguised as a ghost at the station Sunday night.
However, the innovative campaign stirred massive reactions on several Facebook pages.
Mehedi Nur told Prothom Alo, “I professionally use such makeup and costumes. I always do characters which have cuts and burns or injuries. Yesterday, I was campaigning for Tanzim Sadman, who is running for the post of social welfare and environment secretary. A few months ago, during a programme in the old auditorium on our campus, my character performance was liked by many people. That’s where the idea came to my mind.”
Mehedi further said, “I post on different Facebook groups of the university that if anyone needs, I can act to distribute their leaflets. In that context, I went to the station dressed as a ghost. I thought that doing something like this would attract students, and that’s exactly what happened. More students came forward to take my leaflets than usual. Everyone is responding, and it feels good. This is nothing new for me, but around an election, it feels different. Today, I will perform the same kind of character role again.”
Amrin Sultana, a third-year student of the dramatics department who was present at the station, said, “Collecting leaflets in the usual routine had become quite boring for us. Although every campaign in the CUCSU election is unique, this character performance made the whole atmosphere much more lively.”
After nearly three decades, the CUCSU election is set to take place at Chittagong University for the seventh time. The hall union elections will also be held on the same day. So far, nine of the 12 panels have announced their manifestos.
These include the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal–backed panel, the Islami Chhatra Shibir–backed ‘Shompritir Shikkharthi Jote’, Sharbabhoumo Shikkharthir Oikya, Bishwa Insaniyat Biplob Student Front, Baichitryer Oikya, Ahingsho Shikkharthi Oikya, Sacheton Shikkharthi Sangsad, Shorbajonin Shikkharthi Sangsad, and Binirman Shikkharthi Oikya panels.
Voting for the CUCSU election will be held on 15 October from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, followed by vote counting.