Roundtable
Proposals to set age limit for party leaders
It is essential to immediately hold an election after minimal reforms, otherwise, the crisis will further intensify. Speakers at a roundtable made these remarks. They said reforms within the active political parties are needed first to establish a people’s state. Without reforms in political parties, no other reform initiatives will last long.
Representatives from different political parties and civil society and leaders of various social and cultural organisations joined the roundtable on Friday - "Which way is the democratic transition of Bangladesh?" Weekly Ekota organised the roundtable at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.
Eminent economist professor Anu Muhammad recommended setting an age limit for political leaders. He remarked that it’s not the right practice that someone’s post is permanent after becoming a leader. An autocratic mindset stems from this idea of permanence. Therefore, it is essential to have elected representatives at every level of political parties. There should also be an age limit for these representatives.
Anu Muhammad called for developing a public opinion to reform the political parties saying, “A national level party will have to ensure a balance of all religions, race and gender. Otherwise, it is not possible to develop a people-centric political force.
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) president Shah Alam stressed the path towards a quick election. Otherwise, the problems will further escalate, he said.
The CPB president also admitted that they failed to realise the pulse of the July uprising in the initial phase. Taking that advantage, the right wing forces grew strong. He stressed on maintaining unity among left leaning democratic parties ahead of the national polls.
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi president professor Badiur Rahman said even the military governments did not dare make a new constitution or to intervene in it. Now there are proposals to create a new constitution. He also criticised the proposal to change the four fundamental principles of the constitution.
Professor Tajul Islam said the previous government refrained from democratic practices only to open the opportunities of looting without any hassle. Democracy will actually be re-established through three to four consecutive free and fair polls, he remarked.
Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) general secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz said, “Despite the 17 amendments, the constitution still contains a number of good provisions that ensure the rights of common people. However, nobody is abiding by that.”
“So, what is the guarantee that people will comply with the reform proposals which are coming up now. Therefore, reforms in the political parties have become imperative.
The proportional electoral system is the best option. The reform commission recommended proportional representation in the upper house. In reality, it is needed the most in the lower house.Professor Nazrul Islam, Former chief of development research at UN
CPB general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said the chief adviser, in a meeting with them, had assured them of taking reform initiatives only on the issues settled through a political consensus. The chief adviser had said they would decide through discussions regarding the unsettled issues. He expected the government to stick to this strategy. He also pressed for holding talks with political parties on reform proposals as soon as possible.
Reform initiatives and economic recovery
Former chief of development research at the United Nation (UN) and Institute of South Asian Growth professor, Nazrul Islam presented a paper at the roundtable on the reports submitted by the commissions on electoral and constitutional reforms. Dhaka University (DU) Bureau of Economic Research chairman professor MM Akash also presented an article on Bangladesh's democratic transition and socioeconomic reform.
In his paper professor Nazrul Islam raised the question whether there is any need to rewrite the constitution proposals in the report submitted by the constitution reform commission. However, he feels the reform could be carried out incorporating the aspirations of the July uprising.
Referring to the proposals of a bicameral parliament, he said the reform commission report did not specify why Bangladesh needs such a parliamentary system. The report did not clarify the process of maintaining the balance of power between the two houses of the parliament and their jurisdiction.
No matter how uncertain the future is, we expect not to stir new controversies centering already settled issues like the liberation war at least.Professor MM Akash, Chairman, DU Bureau of Economic Research
Professor Nazrul Islam said, “The proportional electoral system is the best option. The reform commission recommended proportional representation in the upper house. In reality, it is needed the most in the lower house.”
Professor Nazrul however evaluated the reform commission proposals to strengthen the local government system positively. However, he expressed the concerns that the proposed “national constitutional council” could turn into another centre of power.
Professor MM Akash in his paper said it has become very essential to reform the financial and energy sectors and the market system. Otherwise, there will be a rise of social instability. There are already some indications of that, he warned.
He further said that a list of police officials, education officers, bureaucrats and businesspersons, who aided the previous government unlawfully, should be prepared to bring them to book. Instead of mob justice, they should be tried following proper legal procedures. Besides, the government needs to stress on recovering the vast amount of money that has been laundered during the regime of the previous government.
Referring to the recent controversies surrounding the liberation war, professor MM Akash said, “No matter how uncertain the future is, we expect not to stir new controversies centering already settled issues like the liberation war at least.”
Discussing the two keynotes, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) distinguished fellow professor Mustafizur Rahman said according to the white paper some USD 16 billion had been laundered abroad. The embezzlers will unite to prevent the government initiative to recover the money. But the government has no option to back down in that case. The efforts to recover the money must be on regardless of the pressure.
He further said the government was under extreme pressure of earning money. However, imposing additional VAT and supplementary duties is not the solution. The interim government had an opportunity to crack down on the longstanding practice of tax evasion in the country. However, they missed that opportunity right in the beginning. However, the government still has time, he added.
Weekly Ekota editor and CPB presidium member Afrozan Nahar Rasheda presided over the roundtable. Among the others who addressed the event are Jashod leader Mushtaq Hoissain and Gano Forum general secretary Miznur Rahman. Ekota editor Afrozan Nahar Rasheda expressed frustration seeing no woman among the discussants in her closing speech.