Proposals to set age limit for party leaders

It is essential to immediately hold an election after minimal reforms, otherwise, the crisis will further intensify. Speakers at a roundtable made these remarks. They said reforms within the active political parties are needed first to establish a people’s state. Without reforms in political parties, no other reform initiatives will last long.

Representatives from different political parties and civil society and leaders of various social and cultural organisations joined the roundtable on Friday - "Which way is the democratic transition of Bangladesh?" Weekly Ekota organised the roundtable at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

Eminent economist professor Anu Muhammad recommended setting an age limit for political leaders. He remarked that it’s not the right practice that someone’s post is permanent after becoming a leader. An autocratic mindset stems from this idea of permanence. Therefore, it is essential to have elected representatives at every level of political parties. There should also be an age limit for these representatives.