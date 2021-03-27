Vehicular movements still suspended on Hathazari-Khagrachhari road

Vehicular movements on Hathazari-Khagrachhari road still remain suspended as of Saturday morning after a clash between the students of Hathazari madrasa and police in Chattogram’s Hathazari over the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh on Friday called dawn to dusk strike on Sunday protesting against the killing of four people during the clash.

Students of the madrasa were seen on the road. The authorities have not yet cleared the barricades on the road, leading to the sufferings of regular commuters of Nazirhat, Khagrachhari and Ramgarh. The road is closed since 2:30 in the afternoon on Friday.

Shops at Hathazari market are also shut as tensions prevails in the area. Around 250 members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police have been deployed in the area along with 100 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) men.