Anti-Modi Protest

Vehicular movements still suspended on Hathazari-Khagrachhari road

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
Clash between the students of Hathazari madrasa and police in Hathazari, Chattogram on 26 March 2021
Vehicular movements on Hathazari-Khagrachhari road still remain suspended as of Saturday morning after a clash between the students of Hathazari madrasa and police in Chattogram’s Hathazari over the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh on Friday called dawn to dusk strike on Sunday protesting against the killing of four people during the clash.

Students of the madrasa were seen on the road. The authorities have not yet cleared the barricades on the road, leading to the sufferings of regular commuters of Nazirhat, Khagrachhari and Ramgarh. The road is closed since 2:30 in the afternoon on Friday.

Shops at Hathazari market are also shut as tensions prevails in the area. Around 250 members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police have been deployed in the area along with 100 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) men.

Around 10:00 on Saturday morning, Hathazari police station duty officer sub-inspector Kabir Uddin told Prothom Alo that the movement of vehicles on Hathazari-Khagrachhari has not yet been normal.

He declined to speak further on the issue.

* More to follow ...

