EC will understand govt’s ‘intention’ if there’s talks: CEC
No formal discussion has yet taken place between the government and the election commission (EC) regarding the timing of the upcoming parliamentary election, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said Sunday.
He noted, however, that once such discussions occur, the EC will be able to sense the government’s “intention”, which will help determine the election date.
Speaking to the newspersons at his office in the capital’s Agargaon on Sunday afternoon, the CEC further said that the EC must remain prepared regardless of whether the election is held in February or April.
The CEC’s remarks follow a joint statement issued after a meeting in London between chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairperson Tarique Rahman on Friday.
The statement said that the 13th parliamentary elections could be held as early as a week before Ramadan in 2026 if adequate reforms and judicial processes are achieved.
Speaking about this, CEC Nasir Uddin stated that previously, it was said the election could be held anytime between December and June next year. The EC had been preparing accordingly. Now, a “new dimension” has emerged.
He declined to comment directly on the joint statement, saying, “The announcement was made in London, what you know from the media, I know the same. I don’t have any further information.”
In response to a question about the statement’s suggestion of an election in February, the CEC said, “I saw it on television, but I can’t consider it formal or official. We did not have any discussions yet with the government, and we don’t know what sort of decisions might come. For now, we’re focusing solely on our own preparations to ensure that whenever the election takes place, we’re ready to deliver.”
“We’re not thinking about anything other than our preparation right now. When we speak to the government, we surely will understand their position; then we’ll determine a date accordingly. At this point, our focus is solely on preparation,” Nasir Uddin added.
Responding to another question, the CEC stated that it is still unclear to them whether the election is in February.
Nasir Uddin pointed out that, as per the electoral law, the election date is announced officially through a gazette notification. The law does not allow such announcements six to eight months in advance.
The CEC said there is an “if” in the joint statement he has seen.
Speaking regarding voter preparedness, the CEC said the major preparatory tasks, especially voter registration, are nearly complete. The final list, based on this year’s voter list update, is scheduled to be finalised by 2 March next year.
Responding to a question on whether those listed in the update will be eligible to cast their vote in a February election, Nasir Uddin said the final list must be completed before the election schedule is announced, which is usually done about two months prior to polling day.
According to him, the EC is also considering amending relevant laws to allow inclusion of individuals who will turn 18 by the time the schedule is announced.
The election commission cannot guarantee full inclusion but it will make every effort to involve as many young voters as possible, he stated.
When asked about some political parties questioning the EC’s neutrality, the CEC said that the political parties also want what’s best for the country, but they often make certain statements for political reasons. He interprets those as political.
According to him if there is no one against, it probably means there’s no quality. Criticism creates room for improvement. “That is why I welcome it and don’t feel offended.”