EC will understand govt’s ‘intention’ if there’s talks: CEC

“We’re not thinking about anything other than our preparation right now. When we speak to the government, we surely will understand their position; then we’ll determine a date accordingly. At this point, our focus is solely on preparation,” Nasir Uddin added.

Responding to another question, the CEC stated that it is still unclear to them whether the election is in February.

Nasir Uddin pointed out that, as per the electoral law, the election date is announced officially through a gazette notification. The law does not allow such announcements six to eight months in advance.

The CEC said there is an “if” in the joint statement he has seen.

Speaking regarding voter preparedness, the CEC said the major preparatory tasks, especially voter registration, are nearly complete. The final list, based on this year’s voter list update, is scheduled to be finalised by 2 March next year.

Responding to a question on whether those listed in the update will be eligible to cast their vote in a February election, Nasir Uddin said the final list must be completed before the election schedule is announced, which is usually done about two months prior to polling day.