Bangladesh may face Sri Lanka-like situation: GM Quader

Jatiya Party arranged the programme at its Kakrail central office in memory of party founder HM Ershad marking his third death anniversary.

GM Quader said the national budget for 2022-23 was formulated depending on debts. “So, we urged the government to reduce the management cost, but it had not taken any initiative in this regard.”

He alleged that thousands of crores of taka are being spent for merrymaking unnecessarily.

He also said the government could not collect tax from people as per its target during the last fiscal year. “The situation would be worse this time if the common people could not pay the tax.”