We want to start for new Bangladesh changing the governance structure: Nahid

National Citizens Party’s convener Nahid Islam has said that building a new Bangladesh is not possible by keeping the old constitution and governance structure intact.

The journey of a new Bangladesh must be started by changing these, he remarked.

Nahid made this comment in response to a question from journalists after paying tribute at the National Mausoleum in Savar around 8:30 am today, Tuesday.

Stating that the democratic process has been prolonged repeatedly in Bangladesh, Nahid Islam said let’s ensure that does not happen again and the mass-uprisings of 2024 does not fail.