Barishal businessmen express anger over current mayor Sadiq Abdullah

Businesspersons of Barishal have vented their anger against the incumbent mayor Sadiq Abdullah, saying he did not support them over the last four years.

They came up with this allegation while exchanging views with Abul Khair Abdullah, the Awami League nominated mayoral candidate for the forthcoming Barishal City Corporation election at a city hotel on Sunday.

Barishal Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Barishal Women Chamber of Commerce jointly arranged the event.