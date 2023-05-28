Barishal businessmen express anger over current mayor Sadiq Abdullah

Businesspersons of Barishal have vented their anger against the incumbent mayor Sadiq Abdullah, saying he did not support them over the last four years.
They came up with this allegation while exchanging views with Abul Khair Abdullah, the Awami League nominated mayoral candidate for the forthcoming Barishal City Corporation election at a city hotel on Sunday.
Barishal Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Barishal Women Chamber of Commerce jointly arranged the event.
During the event, the business leaders said Barishal could not become a business friendly city even after 52 years of independence.
Current mayor Sadiq Abdullah is not allowing the renewal of any new trade licence of industries in BCIC Industrial City of Barishal, they said adding even the female business persons cannot meet with the mayor despite waiting for hours.
The business leaders alleged people cannot raise their problems to the mayor. As a result no suitable environment for business and industry is created or expanded in the Barishal city.
The business leaders seek promise that whoever becomes mayor in the election will guarantee the ideal environment and security for industry and business.
Replying to the business leaders the Awami League candidate Khair Abdullah said, “The peoples' representatives of Barishal never give focus to create the environment for business. I shall try to avoid failure if I am elected."
There is an industrial area but no industry in Barishal, he said adding the government has specially emphasised on business. The fact is evident with having four seaports in the country currently.
Mentioning the fact that Barishal’s businesspersons are facing many obstacles, Khair Abdullah said, “If I am elected Barishal shall become a business friendly city. All sorts of facilities will be developed so that the investors get proper security.
Terming Barishal a potential city for business, he further said, “Barishal has a deep river like kirtonkhola. EPZ can be established here. I dream of building an EPZ here.’ He sought help from the business entrepreneurs.
Barishal Metropolitan Chamber and Commerce Industry president MD Nizam Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting.
Awami League central leader Balram Poddar and city Jubo League’s joint convener Mahmudul Haque Khan, among others, spoke during the event.