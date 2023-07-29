Six BNP men, 2 others undergo treatment at DMCH

Eight people including six BNP leaders-activists have been injured in the clash with police in the capital’s Dholaikhal area.

They are undergoing treatment at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Earlier, a clash broke out between police and BNP leaders-activists around 11:30 today, Saturday.

The injured leaders-activists are – A Aziz Mahmud (28), member secretary of Chhatra Dal in Rangabali upazila of Patuakhali, Md Mohiuddin Rubel (35), vice-president of Jagannath university Chhatra Dal unit, Md Jakirul Alam (32), president of Chhatra Dal’s Kalabagan unit, Md Enamul Haque Enam (35), central Chhatra Dal secretary for theatre affairs, Md Mehedi Hasan Abir (29), vice-president of Kabui Nazrul College Chhatra Dal unit and Md Obaidul (40), a BNP activist.