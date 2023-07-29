Six BNP men, 2 others undergo treatment at DMCH

Eight people including six BNP leaders-activists have been injured in the clash with police in the capital’s Dholaikhal area.
They are undergoing treatment at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Earlier, a clash broke out between police and BNP leaders-activists around 11:30 today, Saturday.
The injured leaders-activists are – A Aziz Mahmud (28), member secretary of Chhatra Dal in Rangabali upazila of Patuakhali, Md Mohiuddin Rubel (35), vice-president of Jagannath university Chhatra Dal unit, Md Jakirul Alam (32), president of Chhatra Dal’s Kalabagan unit, Md Enamul Haque Enam (35), central Chhatra Dal secretary for theatre affairs, Md Mehedi Hasan Abir (29), vice-president of Kabui Nazrul College Chhatra Dal unit and Md Obaidul (40), a BNP activist.
In-charge (inspector) of DMCH police camp Bacchu Mia said that the injured leaders-activists are undergoing treatment at the hospital’s emergency department.
Md Ashraf (18), injured in the Matuail clash has come to DMCH with bullet fragments in both of his legs and the right hand.
Ashraf’s mother Lovely begum told Prothom Alo that her son is not involved in any sort of political activities. He works at a motor garage in Matuail area. He left home for work in the morning and was injured after getting caught up in the clash.
Another man named Md Arif (25) injured in the clash at Matuail has come to DMCH. He has sustained a head injury from a brickbat. He identified himself as a pedestrian. He said that he lives in Matuail area. He was passing through that street at the time of the clash while a brickbat hit him in the head.
While going to observe the sit-in programme at Dholaikhal around 11:30, BNP leaders-activists got involved in chase and counter-chase and clash with the police.
Police at the time fired tear shells to scatter the BNP leaders-activists.
At the time of the clash, senior joint general secretary of BNP Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and other leaders-activists of the party were present there.
Gayeshwar Chandra Roy sustained injuries at the time and was taken away on a police van.
The opposition BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam announced at the party's grand rally yesterday, Friday, that they would observe sit-ins at different entry points in Dhaka on Saturday morning to press home their one-point for the resignation of the government and the next parliament election under a neutral government.
Following the BNP's announcement, the ruling Awami League also announced that they would remain alert at different spots in the capital to resist violence of BNP.