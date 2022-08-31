Khaleda to return home from hospital this evening

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will be released today (Wednesday) evening from the capital’s Evercare Hospital after staying there for three days for various medical tests, UNB reports.

“The medical board has decided to discharge Madam (Khaleda) from the hospital,” said BNP’s media cell member Sairul Kabir Khan.

He said the medical board will hold a meeting in the afternoon to review all the test reports of the BNP chairperson and her health condition before discharging her from the hospital.