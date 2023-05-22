Govt wants to buy Airbus aircraft to get commission: Fakhrul

"The MD of Biman said yesterday (Sunday) that the aircraft from the Airbus are being procured in the interest of the country. If you think about the interests of the country, please try to run the existing aircraft efficiently. But you're not doing that," he said.

The BNP leader said the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft of Biman Bangladesh was hit by another aircraft due to wrong handling, leaving it inoperative for one year or two years. "That is the reality."

"Their (govt's) only goal is to indulge in theft and corruption. They looted the entire Bangladesh and ruined the country. They want to continue their looting for five more years," he observed.

He said there are two things--terrorism and corruption-- in the body chemistry of Awami League.