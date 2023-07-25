Legal action if public suffering is created: Home minister

The home minister also said, “We will have objections if they create public sufferings. We will have objections if they do something blocking roads or harm lives and properties of people. Immediately we will obstruct them. But there is no obstacle to peaceful demonstrations. You have seen, whenever they sought permission for holding road march or rally or anything else, we did not bar them from anything. They also observed their programmes in a fair manner. There will be no obstruction if they want to observe any programme in the future too. But legal ations would be taken whenever they would create public sufferings and destroy public lives and properties.”

The home minister further said they organised youth rally after their road march. Now they have sent a letter to police commissioner seeking his permission for a large rally. The police commissioner said he is yet to inform them his decision. Probably he will inform them his decision very soon.