AL general secretary: Hat-trick for Obaidul Quader, or a new face

With only two days left for the national council of Awami League, no one is yet to come forward as the contender for the post of the party’s general secretary, though many leaders tell their supporters and well-wishers about their interest in grabbing this post. These leaders, however, are reluctant to talk about it openly and remain silent.

The general secretary post is the most coveted post among the party’s central leaders. Party leaders and activists are more curious about who is going to be the next general secretary and the issue has become the centre of discussion. It still unclear whether Obaidul Quader is going to score a hat-trick as general secretary or there will be a new face.

The final decision will come from Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina and aspirant leaders of the party awaiting her green signal.

The 22nd national council of Awami League will be held on Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday, 24 December. New leadership will be announced in the second session of the council in the afternoon. Though new leadership comes through talks and negotiation, an election commission has been formed. Election has been held rarely to pick the party leadership and this time, new leadership is supposed to come through talks.