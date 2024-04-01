Local and foreign physicians may hold Zoom meeting on Khaleda Zia's health today
Local and foreign physicians are scheduled to hold a Zoom meeting tonight regarding the health condition of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia who is presently under treatment at the CCU in hospital.
Her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain informed Prothom Alo of the matter in the afternoon today, Monday.
Zahid Hossain said, members of the BNP leader's medical board will hold a Zoom meeting tonight with certain physicians in the US and UK.
These foreign physicians are also involved in Khaleda Zia's medical treatment. Members of Khaleda Zia's medical board often consult with them online.
The 79-year-old Khaleda Zia is suffering from arthritis, cardiac problems, lung, liver and kidney complications as well as diabetes
The BNP leader was taken to Evercare Hospital late Saturday night (3:00am Sunday). She has been kept under close observation at the coronary care unit (CCU) there.
Zahid Hossain said, Khaleda Zia's health is improving, but slowly. The physicians are concerned. That is why initiative has been taken to hold an online meeting today to review her health condition.
Former prime minister Khaleda Zia's health condition deteriorated midnight Saturday. Members of her medical board checked her health condition at her home in Gulshan in the night and then, upon advice of the board, she was taken to hospital the same night. She was admitted to Evercare Hospital at 3:00 am Sunday.
Khaleda Zia's physical condition had deteriorated on 27 March too. The physicians of the medical board went to her Gulshan residence to check her condition and provided her treatment at home. When her health deteriorated once again in Saturday, she was taken to hospital where she is under close observation at the CCU.
Speaking at an iftar event in Dhaka yesterday, Sunday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Today the former prime minister Khaleda Zia is fighting for her life in hospital. The government is toying with her life." He appealed to everyone to pray for their party leader's good health.
Khaleda Zia had been admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on 9 August last year. She was under treatment there for five months and on 11 January returned to her home in Gulshan.
Her family at the time appealed to the government to take Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment, but the permission was not granted. Under the circumstances, the BNP chairperson, suffering from liver cirrhosis, underwent surgery on 27 October last year.
Three specialist physicians were flown in from the US to perform the surgery on Khaleda Zia. Once her health condition was somewhat stable, she was taken home after over five months.
Convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases, Khaleda Zia's sentence was suspended conditionally for six months on 25 March 2020 under executive order of the government.
Since then, her release is being extended by suspending her sentence for every six months.