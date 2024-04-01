Local and foreign physicians may hold Zoom meeting on Khaleda Zia's health today

Local and foreign physicians are scheduled to hold a Zoom meeting tonight regarding the health condition of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia who is presently under treatment at the CCU in hospital.

Her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain informed Prothom Alo of the matter in the afternoon today, Monday.

Zahid Hossain said, members of the BNP leader's medical board will hold a Zoom meeting tonight with certain physicians in the US and UK.

These foreign physicians are also involved in Khaleda Zia's medical treatment. Members of Khaleda Zia's medical board often consult with them online.