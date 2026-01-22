BNP’s first election rally begins in Sylhet

The first election rally of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has begun at Alia Madrasah grounds in Sylhet city. The rally started with recitations from the holy Quran at 10:50 am on Thursday.

Following this, local BNP leaders started their speeches. Earlier, leaders and activists of BNP began joining the party’s first election rally, arriving in separate processions.

The party’s chairman, Tarique Rahman, will deliver the main speech around 11:00 am.

Many leaders and activists spent last night on one side of the Alia Madrasah grounds under makeshift tents and on tarpaulin. Leaders and activists from different areas of Sylhet began arriving at the rally site from early morning Thursday.

Ubaydullah Faruq, central president of the party’s ally, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, joined the rally with a procession around 8:30 am. Party activists entering the venue chanted slogans of “Khejur Gachh, Khejur Gachh (date palm).”

Fakhrul Islam, a resident of Kanaighat who joined the procession, said they came to Sylhet city last night on six to seven buses. They gathered at Sobhanighat area early in the morning before arriving at the rally site.

Mamunur Rashid, also present in the procession, said the alliance candidate for Sylhet-5, Ubaydullah Faruq, joined in the morning.