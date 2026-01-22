Election campaigning begins today: Where parties will campaign

Contesting candidates in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election have been allocated their symbols on Wednesday. Election campaigning begins today, Thursday, formally taking the parliamentary election process to the field.

Under election laws, campaigning will continue until 7:30 am on 10 February. Voting will take place on 12 February from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. A referendum on the implementation of the July National Charter will also be held on the same day.

Political parties are set to formally begin campaigning from today. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will launch its official parliamentary election campaign this morning through an election rally at the Govt Alia Madrasah ground in Sylhet.

On the first day, BNP chairman Tarique Rahman will virtually join rallies in seven districts, including this one. The districts are Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Kishoreganj, Narsingdi and Araihazar in Narayanganj.