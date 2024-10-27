Conspiracy on to create constitutional crisis: Salahuddin
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said a conspiracy is underway to create a constitutional crisis.
He urged all to remain alert so that none of the collaborators of the fallen fascists could take advantage of the situation.
Salahuddin Ahmed made the remarks while addressing an event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital’s Agargaon on Sunday.
Dhaka city north unit of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami organised the event to exchange views with the family members of people who were killed in the movement against the Awami League rule. Leaders of other political parties also addressed the event.
Addressing the programme, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Today, a conspiracy is being hatched to create a constitutional crisis. If a constitutional or state or political crisis arises, we must first analyse the power that is behind such a crisis. We also will have to analyse what would be the outcome.”
It is also necessary to think about whether the results of the revolution are snatched away, he remarked, adding, “We must stay alert so that neither a state crisis nor a constitutional crisis arises. We also will have to remain aware so that no collaborators of the fallen fascists could take advantage ahead of any such possible constitutional crisis.”
The BNP leader said, “A popular demand has arisen to ban the Awami League. The (Bangladesh) Chhatra League has been banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act, and we have no reaction to it. Those who did it should ask the people of the country about how they have been praised, and discussion can be held on the reaction, but people have accepted the outcome.”
“Now, the question is whether Awami League has the rights to do politics after launching a genocide in Bangladesh. That question will have to be settled at the people’s court,” he added.
Salahuddin Ahmed said, “We have heard about bringing an amendment to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Act on trying any political party having involvement in genocide. If the act is amended, if the tribunal holds trial, if they (certain political party) are convicted, we will see what would be the results of that trial. We do not want to make any decision now.”
“We do not want anyone to be banned by administrative order as per our or your will,” he added.