Hefazat announces new committee without Mamunul

Hefazat-e-Islam has formed a new committee consisting of 53 members in the advisory body and 211 members in the central committee.

The organisation’s ameer (chief) Allama Shah Muhibullah Babunagari has approved the committee today, Thursday at Babunagar Madrasa in Chattogarm’s Fatikchhari.

Hefazat’s joint secretary general Maulana Mamunul Haque, who has been in jail, was not included in the new committee. However, the leaders of the organisation said Mamunul remains as a member. Moreover, Hefazat men known as close to Anas Madani, the son of the organisation’s founder Shah Ahmad Shafi, did not get any post in the committee.