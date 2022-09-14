The way police made BNP leaders accused in a case

A man went to the police station to file a report after his son was stabbed by miscreants. When the police learnt that his son is a leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student of BNP, they refused to file the report.

The police made him wait for around an hour-and-a-half and then showed him a case statement they had prepared.

The man read in the statement that the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) leader his son follows was named as the main accused. The other accused were also leaders of BNP, the de facto opposition of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.