Will neither go beyond Constitution nor hurt religious sentiment: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday said the government will neither go beyond the Constitution nor hurt people’s religious sentiment over the issue of installing the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He said a discussion has been going on with the Islamist leaders over the issue.

“We want to say it clearly we won’t go beyond the Constitution. At the same time, we will not do anything hurting the religious sentiment of the people,” the home minister told the newspersons at the secretariat around 12:30pm today.

Asaduzzaman Khan said Awami League do not do politics being subservient. The discussion has begun and it will continue.