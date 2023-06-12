Turnout around 22pc in first three hours

Returning officer told Prothom Alo at 11:15am that 15.96 per cent votes were cast till 10:00am in the first two hours. The turnout increased to around 22 per cent in the next hour.

He hoped the turnout would increase further.

The voting was slow initially as the voters are mostly not accustomed to Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as it is being used fully for the first time in Barishal, the RO added.