Politics sometimes divides Hindus and Muslims: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that politics sometimes causes divisions between Hindus and Muslims.

To overcome this, such divisive politics must be abandoned, he added.

He made these comments as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Shani Dev Temple plaque at Kalibari Temple in Thakurgaon municipal town on Wednesday afternoon.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “During the Liberation War in 1971, we never thought about who was Hindu, Muslim, or Christian. We all fought together. I still feel a deep bond with you. I have never tried to see you as separate. Unfortunately, politics sometimes separates us. We must reject that kind of politics.”

“We have always had a close relationship with the Hindu community in this area. There is no doubt about that. I still consider myself one of you," the BNP leader added.

"Subhash Chandra Mallik, the General Secretary of the Kalibari Temple Committee, for a while, kept me at a distance. Being involved in politics isn’t a crime—everyone has the right to follow their political beliefs. But just because I follow a different political ideology, I shouldn’t be pushed away. I cannot accept that. I’m not complaining, just stating a reality. That’s why I say I am an open-hearted person," Mirza Fakhrul lamented.