Politics sometimes divides Hindus and Muslims: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that politics sometimes causes divisions between Hindus and Muslims.
To overcome this, such divisive politics must be abandoned, he added.
He made these comments as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Shani Dev Temple plaque at Kalibari Temple in Thakurgaon municipal town on Wednesday afternoon.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “During the Liberation War in 1971, we never thought about who was Hindu, Muslim, or Christian. We all fought together. I still feel a deep bond with you. I have never tried to see you as separate. Unfortunately, politics sometimes separates us. We must reject that kind of politics.”
“We have always had a close relationship with the Hindu community in this area. There is no doubt about that. I still consider myself one of you," the BNP leader added.
"Subhash Chandra Mallik, the General Secretary of the Kalibari Temple Committee, for a while, kept me at a distance. Being involved in politics isn’t a crime—everyone has the right to follow their political beliefs. But just because I follow a different political ideology, I shouldn’t be pushed away. I cannot accept that. I’m not complaining, just stating a reality. That’s why I say I am an open-hearted person," Mirza Fakhrul lamented.
Recalling past memories, Fakhrul said, “Durga Puja used to be held in Ashrampara. The Hindu community from Ghoshpara used to come there to celebrate. There were plays staged during the festival, and I used to take part in them regularly. That kind of environment no longer exists. Even my own people don’t call me now. We need to move beyond this. We now have an opportunity to move forward. A new Bangladesh is being created. Let us come together and build this new Bangladesh in our own way.”
Addressing the Hindu community, he said, “Have faith. We were with you, are with you, and will continue to be with you. We believe your troubles are our troubles, your peace is our peace, your happiness is our happiness. We have never practiced divisive politics.”
Quoting a line from a song by Rabindranath Tagore—“Look all around with an open heart; let us disregard trivial sorrows”—he added, “We must broaden our hearts, look around us, and love people. We must move forward with that love. If we cannot do that, we will not be able to keep up with the times.”
Claiming that conspiracies are still ongoing, he said, “There are conspiracies happening every moment. Social media like Facebook is messing with your minds. They spread all sorts of things, and some people incite others in such ways that it confuses everyone. I don’t use Facebook because I know it's being used to destabilise society and create divisions among us.”
Urging everyone to help build a better nation, he said, “Problems will always exist. It is our responsibility to overcome them. Have courage in your hearts. Let us rebuild the relationship we once had. Together, let us build a harmonious society where there is no division between Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, and Christians.”
At the event, several leaders were present, including Thakurgaon District BNP General Secretary Mirza Faisal Amin, Vice President Obaidullah Masud, Joint General Secretary Paigam Ali, Office Secretary Mamunur Rashid, Municipal BNP General Secretary Tariq Adnan, President of the Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Welfare Front of Thakurgaon District Manoranjan Singh, and General Secretary Satyajit Kumar Kundu.