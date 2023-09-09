AL, BNP’s programmes in Dhaka today

Since the start of the simultaneous movement on 12 July and their ‘sit-in’ programmes at four entry points of the city, the BNP and other anti-government parties have held mass processions and black-flag processions several times in phases in the last one and half months. BNP was busy with the celebrations of the party’s 45th founding anniversary. Today, they are going to resume the programmes under the simultaneous movement.

According to reliable sources in the BNP, Dhaka north city BNP will bring out a procession from in front of the Better Life Hospital in the capital’s Rampura and it will progress through the Abul Hotel area in Rampura, Malibagh Rail Gate, Mouchak-Malibagh intersection, Shantinagar , Kakrail intersection and Nightingale intersection. The procession will end at Naya Paltan.

At the same time, the Dhaka south city BNP will bring out another procession from in front of the Kamalapur stadium. The procession will continue through the Kamalapur Railway Station, Pirjongi Mazar, Arambagh and Fakirapul and will end at Naya Paltan. A rally will be held there afterwards.