AL, BNP’s programmes in Dhaka today

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is resuming the simultaneous movement with programmes of mass processions to press their one-point demand of resignation of the government. The BNP along with different anti-government parties and alliances will hold public processions across the city today, Saturday.
Dhaka north and south city BNP will bring out two processions from two separate points of the city. The ruling Awami League too will hold counter programmes in the city today. The ruling party didn’t announce any programme last week as there was no programme of the BNP. On 6 August, BNP announced it would hold mass processions. The ruling party also announced counter programmes following BNP’s announcement on the same day.
BNP’s last programme before today’s programmes was black-flag processions with the one point demand on 25 August. The party will hold public processions today 15 days after their last programme. However, some changes have been brought in today’s programme. The mass processions will be brought from Kamalapur and Rampura bazar simultaneously at 2:30 am.
The two processions will meet at Naya Paltan, where a rally will be held afterwards. Senior BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam, will address the rally. Dhaka north and south city BNP are organising these programmes. BNP used to hold a brief rally prior to the mass procession. BNP leaders used to address the rally first and then join the mass procession.
Since the start of the simultaneous movement on 12 July and their ‘sit-in’ programmes at four entry points of the city, the BNP and other anti-government parties have held mass processions and black-flag processions several times in phases in the last one and half months. BNP was busy with the celebrations of the party’s 45th founding anniversary. Today, they are going to resume the programmes under the simultaneous movement.
According to reliable sources in the BNP, Dhaka north city BNP will bring out a procession from in front of the Better Life Hospital in the capital’s Rampura and it will progress through the Abul Hotel area in Rampura, Malibagh Rail Gate, Mouchak-Malibagh intersection, Shantinagar , Kakrail intersection and Nightingale intersection. The procession will end at Naya Paltan.
At the same time, the Dhaka south city BNP will bring out another procession from in front of the Kamalapur stadium. The procession will continue through the Kamalapur Railway Station, Pirjongi Mazar, Arambagh and Fakirapul and will end at Naya Paltan. A rally will be held there afterwards.
Apart from the BNP, the parties and allies in the simultaneous movement will also hold mass processions and rallies separately. Of them, the Ganatantra Mancha will bring out a procession from in front of the National Press Club and it will continue up to the Dainik Bangla intersection. Besides, the Jatiyatabadi Samamana Jote will bring out a rally from in front of the Al-Razi Complex, Liberal Democratic Party from in front of their party office near the FDC, Ganoforum and Gono Odhikar Parishad from opposite side of the Notre Dame College, Labour Party from in front of the Press Club at 10:30 am, NDM from the Photo Journalist Association Auditorium at 12:00 pm and the Democratic Left Alliance from in front of the Segunbagicha School. Besides, the AB Party will hold a rally in Bijaynagar at 11:00 am.
Awami League’s peace rally
The ruling Awami League will hold separate peace rallies in the capital’s Bangabandhu Avenue and Mohammadpur Town Hall. Dhaka north and south city Awami League are organising these rallies to start simultaneously at 3:00pm. Bridges minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader will address the rally in Bangabandhu Avenue and information minister and joint general secretary of Awami League, Hasan Mahmud will be the chief guest of the rally at Mohammadpur Town Hall.