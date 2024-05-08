Vote casting rate could be 30-40pc: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said there could be different reasons for the low turnout of voters.

“As we tried to know the matter, we were informed that many people could not come to cast their vote as they went to harvest their paddy. There were storms and rains at some places. That also could be another reason,” he told the media.

"My issue is, whether the voters are arriving or not, whether they could cast their ballot, whether there were any incidents of irregularity, if there is any chaos after counting the ballots," he stated.

The CEC declined to make any comment on the newspersons’ question on whether or not he was happy with the voter turnout.