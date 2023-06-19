Bogura BNP leaders, activists face obstruction en route to rally

The leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies in Bogura have alleged they faced obstructions from police while marching by motorbikes and other vehicles towards a rally titled 'Taronner Somabesh' (youth rally) .

The rally organised by Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebok Dal was held on Monday at Althafunnisa playground in Bogura city.

The rally started at 3:00 pm where BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir attended as the chief guest with the presence of several hundreds of leaders and activists from 16 districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.