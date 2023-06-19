Bogura BNP leaders, activists face obstruction en route to rally

The leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies in Bogura have alleged they faced obstructions from police while marching by motorbikes and other vehicles towards a rally titled 'Taronner Somabesh' (youth rally) .
The rally organised by Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebok Dal was held on Monday at Althafunnisa playground in Bogura city.
The rally started at 3:00 pm where BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir attended as the chief guest with the presence of several hundreds of leaders and activists from 16 districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.
Bogura BNP president Rezaul Karim said the leaders and activists of Sonatala and Sherpur went to hire buses to attend the rally. But the owners didn't rent their buses to them. Aminul Islam, general secretary of Bogura district bus, minibus, and coach transport owners association, asked them not to rent out their buses to BNP leaders and activists.
Bogura BNP general secretary Ali Azgar Talukder alleged hundreds of leaders and activists were blocked by Dupchachia police on their way to the venue by motorbikes and other vehicles. Many leaders could not attend the rally due to their obstruction.
It is learnt that the leaders and activists reached the venue using alternative ways.
Refuting the allegation, officer-in-charge of Dupchachia police station Abul Kalam Azad said the checkposts were installed to verify the documents of vehicles plying on Bogura-Naogaon highway. Due to the lack of proper documents, they blocked some vehicles.