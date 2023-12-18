Remand prayer for Fakhrul-Khasru rejected, to be interrogated at jail gate

A Dhaka court has rejected remand prayer for BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.
The court asked police to interrogate them at the jail gate instead.
Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court's magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury on Monday passed the order.
Fakhrul and Amir Khasru were taken to the court at around 1:17pm.
The police sought a ten-day remand each for the two leaders in a case filed with the Paltan police station.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Motijheel zone’s deputy commissioner (DC) Hayatul Islam Khan told Prothom Alo that Fakhrul and Amir Khasru are accused in several cases with the police station. Police sought a 10-day remand for the duo in one of the cases.
Mirza Fakhrul was arrested on 29 October following the violence over BNP’s 28 October grand rally. He was arrested in a case filed with Ramna police station over attacking the chief justice’s residence during the BNP’s clash with the police on 28 October.