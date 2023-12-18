Remand prayer for Fakhrul-Khasru rejected, to be interrogated at jail gate

A Dhaka court has rejected remand prayer for BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

The court asked police to interrogate them at the jail gate instead.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court's magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury on Monday passed the order.

Fakhrul and Amir Khasru were taken to the court at around 1:17pm.