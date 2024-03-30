Quader warns MPs against exerting influence in upazila polls

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader asked lawmakers not to exert influence during the upcoming upazila parishad election.

Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, gave this directive while exchanging views with Awami League leaders from Rangpur division at the central office of the party in the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue today.

He said it cannot be acceptable for MPs to make the whole election process questionable by exerting influence to ensure win for their favourite candidates.

“It won’t be accepted at all if someone meddles with the election,” warned Quader.