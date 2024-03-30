Quader warns MPs against exerting influence in upazila polls
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader asked lawmakers not to exert influence during the upcoming upazila parishad election.
Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, gave this directive while exchanging views with Awami League leaders from Rangpur division at the central office of the party in the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue today.
He said it cannot be acceptable for MPs to make the whole election process questionable by exerting influence to ensure win for their favourite candidates.
“It won’t be accepted at all if someone meddles with the election,” warned Quader.
He said the prime minister has made the competition open in upazila polls to ensure the election is competitive and transparent.
He said it is natural to have some problems in a big party like Awami League and they have focused on organizational capacity building immediately after the national election.
Quader also said Awami League leaders cannot make statements that hamper the discipline of the whole party.
About the upazila polls, Quader reiterated that the government wants to ensure the election is fully free and fair. There was a lot of gossip and fear about the national election. The apprehensions have washed away after the national election as the whole world watched the election.
Quader said a total of 81 countries and 32 organisations congratulated prime minister Sheikh Hasina and pledged to work with Bangladesh.
Awami League’s presidium member Shahjahan Khan, joint secretary general Hasan Mahmud, finance minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, organising secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and office secretary Biplab Barua, among others, were present at the meeting.