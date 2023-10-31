BNP apprises foreign diplomats on present situation by letter 

A letter has been sent to diplomats from various countries, including the United States, informing them that the police attack on October 28th in Naya Paltan disrupted the BNP's grand rally.

The letter also highlights the incident in which a member of BNP's youth wing, Jubo Dal, was killed and many party leaders sustained injuries during the police attack.

In the letter provided to diplomats, the BNP alleges that individuals associated with the ruling Awami League, with the support of the police, instigated the attack on their grand rally.

Subsequently, following this incident, law enforcement authorities apprehended BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.