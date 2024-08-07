Khaleda Zia urges all to shun revenge, build country through peace and love
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on Wednesday urged people to shun destruction, vengeance and revenge and make a society based on love and peace.
She said the dreams for which the young generation of the country shed their blood have to be fulfilled by making a democratic Bangladesh based on merit, competence and knowledge.
Khaleda Zia delivered the speech via a video link at the BNP rally in Naya Paltan. She has spoken openly after a long time.
"I thank Allah for being able to speak in front of you after suffering from illness for a long time. I want to thank you all as you prayed and fought for my release from jail and recovery from illness," she said.
‘We’ve been freed from a fascist and illegal government through a long struggle and sacrifice. I want to thank the brave people who struggled hard to make the impossible possible. I pay my tribute to hundreds of martyrs. This victory brings us a new prospect," Khaleda Zia said.
We will have to build a prosperous Bangladesh from the debris of unbridled corruption. Students and youth are the future, she said, adding that rights of all citizens irrespective of their religion and caste should be ensured.
A press release of Bangabhaban said Khaleda Zia was freed following a meeting of president Md Shahabuddin with chiefs of three armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of Student Against Discrimination movement on Tuesday.
Khaleda was serving jail terms after being convicted in two cases. She was imprisoned for more than two years. On 25 March 2020, the government released her on condition in an executive order. The Awami League government had been extending her release every six months.