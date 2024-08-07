Khaleda Zia urges all to shun revenge, build country through peace and love

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on Wednesday urged people to shun destruction, vengeance and revenge and make a society based on love and peace.

She said the dreams for which the young generation of the country shed their blood have to be fulfilled by making a democratic Bangladesh based on merit, competence and knowledge.

Khaleda Zia delivered the speech via a video link at the BNP rally in Naya Paltan. She has spoken openly after a long time.

"I thank Allah for being able to speak in front of you after suffering from illness for a long time. I want to thank you all as you prayed and fought for my release from jail and recovery from illness," she said.