Benjir, Panir made Dhaka district AL president, secretary

Before declaring the names of the newly elected leaders, he addressed the council as the chief guest with Benjir Ahmed in the chair.
Earlier, the council was inaugurated led by AL presidium member Qamrul Islam at 2:00pm amid the playing of the national anthem.
Marking the much anticipated council, AL leaders and activists were seen enthusiastic and they joining the event with processions from different units of the Dhaka district AL.
Thousands of party leaders and activists thronged the council ground much before the scheduled time.
They were seen chanting slogan favoring the ruling party leaders and government achievements with different kinds of banners and festoons imprinted with pictures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Leaders and activists of seven units, including Dhamrai upazila, Savar upazila, Ashulia thana, Keraniganj upazila, Keraniganj model thana, Dohar upazila and Nababganj upazila of Dhaka district Awami League (AL) joined the council to make it a success.