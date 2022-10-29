Benjir, Panir made Dhaka district AL president, secretary

Incumbent president Benjir Ahmed and organising secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun of Dhaka district Awami League (AL) have been elected as president and general secretary respectively of the unit for the next three years, reports BSS.

AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader announced the names of the leaderships this afternoon at the second session of the triennial council of the Dhaka district unit of AL at the old world trade fair ground in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.