CEC holds meeting with three intelligence chiefs

The chiefs of three intelligence agencies met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal separately at the Nirbachan Bhaban (election building) in the capital’s Agargaon on Tuesday.

Sources in the election commission said Major General Hamidul Haque, director general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) and Manirul Islam, chief of the police’s Special Branch (SB) held separate meetings with the CEC on Tuesday morning.

Later, in the evening, National Security Intelligence (NSI) director general Major General TM Zobayer met the CEC.