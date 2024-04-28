Upazila polls: Concerns arise in BNP over mass expulsion

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expelled 76 leaders in total in two phases for their participation in the upcoming elections into the upazila parishads violating the party decision.

The expulsions developed a sense of concern among the BNP leaders and activists and they are now speculating the potential length of the list after all spells of the upazila polls, and its impact among the grassroots level activists.

Even, there are concerns if the expulsions would weaken the party further, but the leadership has been steadfast on their decisions.