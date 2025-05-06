BNP leaders, activists asked not to gather on streets

The leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have prepared to welcome Khaleda Zia at different streets of Dhaka, from airport to her residence in Gulshan area. The party has issued directives to the leaders and activists for this as well.

Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday requested the leaders and activists not to gather on the streets, taking into consideration the plight of the candidates of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams. He directed them to stay on the footpaths along the roads.

He also requested the law enforcement agencies to take actions so that none could gather on the roads.