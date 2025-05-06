Khaleda Zia returns
BNP leaders, activists asked not to gather on streets
The leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have prepared to welcome Khaleda Zia at different streets of Dhaka, from airport to her residence in Gulshan area. The party has issued directives to the leaders and activists for this as well.
Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday requested the leaders and activists not to gather on the streets, taking into consideration the plight of the candidates of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams. He directed them to stay on the footpaths along the roads.
He also requested the law enforcement agencies to take actions so that none could gather on the roads.
Khaleda Zia is returning to Dhaka from London today, Tuesday, after four months of medical treatment there. Her two daughters-in-law, Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Sharmila Rahman, are accompanying her on the journey.
An air ambulance provided by Qatar’s Emir left Heathrow Airport in London for Dhaka carrying Begum Khaleda Zia around 4.15 pm (London time) on Monday.
The air ambulance is scheduled to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:30 am today.
Who to take position where
Following the party’s instructions, Dhaka north city BNP leaders and activists will take position between the airport and Le Méridien Hotel while Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders and activists will stand along the road from Le Méridien Hotel to Khilket. Jubo Dal leaders and activists will take position from Khilkhet to Hotel Radisson Blu.
Dhaka city south BNP leaders and activists will stand between Hotel Radisson Blu to Army Stadium and the Swechhasebok Dal will take position from Army Stadium to Banani Graveyard.
The Krishak Dal will welcome Khaleda Zia from Banani Graveyard to Kakoli intersection. From there up to Sheraton Hotel in Banani, Sramik Dal leaders and activists will take position.
Ulema Dal, Tanti Dal, JASAS, Matsyajibi Dal will take position between Sheraton Hotel in Banani and Banani Kitchen Market while the professional bodies will welcome the party chairperson from the kitchen market to Gulshan-2. Mohila Dal and BNP central executive committee members will welcome Khaleda Zia from Gulshan-2 roundabout to Gulshan Avenue.
Leaders and activists from different districts will take position at their convenient spots.
The leaders and activists will stand on the footpaths holding the national and party flags.
No one can follow Khaleda Zia’s motorcade with any vehicle or on foot, said the party instruction. Besides, no one will be allowed to enter the airport and her Gulshan residence.
BNP leaders said Khaleda Zia will go to her residence, Feroza, from the airport. A visit to the area at 10:00 pm Monday showed enhanced security there. Police members and Khaleda Zia’s personal security (CSF) members were seen active there.
DMP issues parking guidelines to avoid traffic
In light of the planned reception, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a set of car parking instructions for the vehicles of journalists and arriving guests to ensure public safety and minimise disruption to city traffic.
DC media of DMP Talebur Rahman shared the information on Monday night.
To avoid congestion, drivers are requested to use following parking spots:
1. The vehicles of all journalists arriving at the airport will park in the multi-storey car parking of the airport.
2. The vehicles of the arriving guests at the airport will park in the vacant lot of Swadesh Properties adjacent to the 300 feet road.
3. The vehicles of journalists arriving in Gulshan will be parked in one lane on the road around Gulshan Society Park.
4. The vehicles of the guests arriving in Gulshan to be parked in one lane on the road around Justice Shahabuddin Park.
5. It is specifically requested not to park vehicles on the highway or any other place except the designated places.
6. Please do not park any vehicles on the movement routes.
DMP also requested not to add unauthorised vehicles to the vehicle fleet during the movement.