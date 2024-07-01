Are MoU and agreement the same, Quader to Fakhrul

The AL general secretary said Mirza Fakhrul now is in severe problem as an order came from London last night.

Taking a dig at the forming of committees of the BNP, Quader said order came to include someone and exclude someone and this thing is going inside the BNP now.

There is disbelief inside BNP centering the movement against AL as the leaders of BNP are now blaming one another as an agent of the government, Quader said.

"Then who will wage the movement? BNP's programme is fake," he said.

Quader said India is a friend of AL government but BNP wanted India's slavery when it was in power.