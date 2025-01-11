Situation conducive to prepare for local govt polls: Jatiya Nagorik Committee

Jatiya Nagorik Committee is in favour of holding the local government elections before the election to the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament). The organisation feels the present circumstances are conducive to start the process of the local government polls. The government can begin this in the next two or three months and prepare for the local government and national elections simultaneously.

This observation was made by Jatiya Nagorik Committee central executive member Alauddin Mohammad at a press briefing held today, Saturday, at the Jatiya Nagorik Committee office at Bangla Motor of the capital. The press briefing was called to demand a withdrawal of the ordinance to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) and supplementary tax on over a hundred commodities and services. Jatiya Nagorik Committee member secretary Akhter Hossain, speaking at the press briefing, made the demand to withdraw VAT on over a hundred items.