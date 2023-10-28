AL’s rally resounds with slogans, claps of thousands of activists

The ruling Awami League’s peace rally is resounding with slogans and claps of thousands of activists at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosques. The entire venue was filled with thousands of leaders and activists by 1:00 pm.

Leaders and activists of the ruling party were wearing colourful caps and carrying national and party flags. The entire area has been covered with banners and posters. The leaders and activists are chanting various slogans to charge up the rally.