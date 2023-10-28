AL’s rally resounds with slogans, claps of thousands of activists

The ruling Awami League’s peace rally is resounding with slogans and claps of thousands of activists at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosques. The entire venue was filled with thousands of leaders and activists by 1:00 pm.
Leaders and activists of the ruling party were wearing colourful caps and carrying national and party flags. The entire area has been covered with banners and posters. The leaders and activists are chanting various slogans to charge up the rally.
Awami League presidium member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, state minister for water resources AKM Enamul Haque and other central leaders entered the venue around 11:00 am. The programme started with a song.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader will address the rally as the chief guest. Dhaka south city Awami League president Abu Ahmed Monnafi will chair the programme.
The peace rally of the ruling party was scheduled to start at 2:00 pm. The de facto opposition BNP are also to hold a rally at the same time in the capital’s Naya Paltan area to press their one-point demand of resignation of the government.
The road toward Baitul Mukarram from Gulistan GPO intersection has been closed. A number of police personnel were seen at the venue. The leaders and activists have taken position on the street with small posters. The organisers are also addressing the crowd to inspire them.