Protest against Israeli attacks: BNP leaders and activists gather in Naya Paltan

In protest against the brutal atrocities committed by Israeli forces and in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, leaders and activists of the BNP’s Dhaka city south and north units have begun to gather for a scheduled rally.

The rally is set to commence today, Thursday, at 4:00 PM in front of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan.

The rally will begin at Naya Paltan and proceed through Shantinagar, Mouchak and Maghbazar, concluding at Banglamotor. In anticipation of the event, party members have been assembling in Naya Paltan since the early afternoon. Many are seen holding Palestinian flags, wearing headbands and carrying various protest placards. They are chanting various slogans such as “stop the massacre in Gaza” and “in support of Palestine, against the barbarity.”