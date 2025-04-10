Protest against Israeli attacks: BNP leaders and activists gather in Naya Paltan
In protest against the brutal atrocities committed by Israeli forces and in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, leaders and activists of the BNP’s Dhaka city south and north units have begun to gather for a scheduled rally.
The rally is set to commence today, Thursday, at 4:00 PM in front of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan.
The rally will begin at Naya Paltan and proceed through Shantinagar, Mouchak and Maghbazar, concluding at Banglamotor. In anticipation of the event, party members have been assembling in Naya Paltan since the early afternoon. Many are seen holding Palestinian flags, wearing headbands and carrying various protest placards. They are chanting various slogans such as “stop the massacre in Gaza” and “in support of Palestine, against the barbarity.”
Leaders at various levels of the party have stated that this programme has been organised in protest against the continued attacks on children and civilians in Palestine. According to them, the BNP’s peaceful demonstration is intended to awaken the global conscience.
Security measures have been reinforced in Naya Paltan. Members of the law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the area and intelligence personnel are also monitoring the situation closely.
The party has said that clear instructions have been given to its leaders and activists to ensure that the rally concludes in a peaceful manner. Senior central leaders of the BNP are expected to be present at this protest and solidarity rally.