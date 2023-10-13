Corruption, money laundering has made the economy 'toothless'

It was alleged at the press briefing that during the stretch of Awami League rule over the past 15 years, there had been extreme mismanagement in the financial sector, including corruption in the banking sector, money laundering, amassing wealth overseas and more.

Addressing the press briefing, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "This illegitimate government has not only destroyed politics, but has completely destroyed the economy too, resorting to lies. They have cheated the people. They have cheated not just the people, but international agencies too. They have spun a narrative to make Bangladesh a role model for development among third world countries."

In support of his statement, Mirza Fakhrul elaborated, "This is not just my contention, the institutions dealing with economic issues, who carry out research and studies, say this is all hollow. The people are being fooled."

Saying that there is no investment in the country, the BNP secretary general said, "There people (those in power) have no new investment here. No new employment has been created. As a result, the poor remain poor and the disparity in people's incomes is steadily widening. CPD has said that there are two societies that have been created here... one is the very wealthy who go abroad, wear costly clothes, driver expensive cars like BMWs and Mercedes. Yet in this very Gulshan you will see at the traffic signals, so many people begging, hands outstretched. They cannot manage their daily meals. That is reality."