Co-chairman resigns from Raushan's Jatiya Party

Referring to being made co-chairman at the council, Shafiqul Islam said in this resignation letter, "It will not be possible for me to carry such an important responsibility because of certain family obligations, health complications and, above all, my duties and responsibilities towards the people of my constituency. In consideration of the above, I hereby resign from the post of co-chairman."

When asked if he had resigned from the post of co-chairman or from the party, Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo, "I am no longer a part of Jatiya Party politics. I will give time to the people of my area."

Shafiqul Islam is the councilor of Dhaka South City Corporation ward 31 in Mohammedpur. He had been a member of the GM Quader-led Jatiya Party. He had wanted to be the candidate of the GM Quader-led Jatiya Party from Dhaka-13, as part of the "understanding" in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election. But he was not included in the 26 seats on the Jatiya Part list.