JUCSU election was not fair: Left-backed Sampriti Oikko Forum
Candidates of the Sampriti Oikko Forum, a panel backed by left-leaning students, have alleged that voting in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) and hall union elections was not conducted fairly. They made this allegation at an emergency press conference held today, Thursday, at 3pm in Murad Square on the university campus.
Shoron Ehsan, the General Secretary (GS) candidate of the Sampriti Unity Forum, said, “After 2am on Wednesday, we were informed that candidates would be allowed to appoint polling agents at the centres. However, when our polling agents went to the centres this morning, they were subjected to various forms of harassment. The irregularities in this election began with the cancellation of the candidacy of our VP candidate, Amartya Roy.
"Today, in several halls, our panel’s polling agents were not permitted entry. The administration asked us to place trust in them, but during this time the voting process continued. Such behaviour by the administration casts serious doubt over the credibility of the voting process.”
He further alleged, “At the polling centres, candidates supported by Islami Chhatra Shibir handed written notes to voters. We believe such activities clearly indicate that the election is not being conducted in accordance with due process.”
Citing irregularities in the voting process, the Chhatra Dal also declared a boycott of the JUCSU election. In the afternoon, Tanzila Hossain Boishakhi, the GS candidate from the Chhatra Dal–backed panel, announced the boycott.
Shoron Ehsan, former president of Jahangirnagar Sangskritik Jote, stated that irregularities had been taking place since the beginning of the election process. He said, “From the outset of the electoral process, we have been observing various forms of lack of transparency and irregularities by the Election Commission. During the campaign, allegations of repeated violations of the code of conduct were raised, but the Commission took no measures to address them.
"On 9 September, candidates were supposed to undergo dope tests. We have come to know that many candidates did not take the test and the Election Commission has yet to publish the test results. All these issues have led to a complete loss of confidence in the Election Commission.”