JUCSU election was not fair: Left-backed Sampriti Oikko Forum

Shoron Ehsan, the General Secretary (GS) candidate of the Sampriti Unity Forum, said, “After 2am on Wednesday, we were informed that candidates would be allowed to appoint polling agents at the centres. However, when our polling agents went to the centres this morning, they were subjected to various forms of harassment. The irregularities in this election began with the cancellation of the candidacy of our VP candidate, Amartya Roy.

"Today, in several halls, our panel’s polling agents were not permitted entry. The administration asked us to place trust in them, but during this time the voting process continued. Such behaviour by the administration casts serious doubt over the credibility of the voting process.”