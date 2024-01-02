Illegal power grabbers did no development in country: PM Hasina

Awami League (AL) president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the country didn't see any development during the regimes of illegal power grabbers who seized power violating the constitution with the strength of arms.

Seeking vote for her party's election symbol 'boat', he reiterated that the country's people witness development when boat remains in power.

"Bangladesh witnessed no development when the violators of the constitution were in power through arms. There has been development only when Awami League came to power," she said, addressing a mammoth election rally at the Government Rajendra College field here this afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina said 'boat' is the symbol of Prophet Nuh that saved the human race during the great flood, adding this boat in which "you people got your independence and developed your living standard".